Germany Shows Continued Support for China’s Development Bank Despite Concerns from Canada

Germany reaffirmed its support for the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), a Chinese state-backed development bank, despite Canada’s decision to freeze ties with the institution. The AIIB is currently the world’s second-largest multilateral development bank, after the World Bank.

The German Finance Minister, Christian Lindner, made the pledge during a meeting with China’s Vice-Premier He Lifeng in Frankfurt. Germany, as one of the AIIB’s founding members, expressed its commitment to “strengthen coordination” with Beijing on the bank’s operations. The joint statement released by both parties highlighted the importance of the AIIB operating sustainably and in line with international standards, to meet its members’ needs for sustainable development.

This announcement comes in the midst of growing concerns about the influence of the Chinese government within international financial institutions. Canada previously announced that it would freeze ties with the AIIB pending a government review. These actions were prompted by allegations of “communist dominance” within the bank, made by a former Canadian executive. However, the AIIB has denied these allegations.

While Germany’s support for the AIIB remains strong, tensions between the European Union (EU) and China have surfaced over the issue of electric vehicles (EVs). The EU is considering launching an anti-subsidy probe into EVs manufactured in China, which has caused dissatisfaction in Beijing. Chinese officials have expressed concerns about the potential disruption to the global automotive industry supply chain. During He Lifeng’s visit to Germany, the EV issue was not addressed in the joint statement. However, Germany has been advocating for its counterparts in China, fearing consequences for its own car manufacturers who have lucrative business ties with the Chinese market.

The meeting between German and Chinese officials also saw progress in other areas of cooperation. Both parties agreed to hold active communication regarding the signing of a memorandum of understanding on insurance supervision. Additionally, Berlin and Beijing established a dialogue to discuss the necessary conditions for exempting subsidiary requirements for Chinese banks operating in Germany.

While both sides acknowledged the importance of addressing debt vulnerabilities in low and middle-income countries, no concrete results were achieved on this issue during the discussions. However, Germany and China announced the establishment of a Sino-German Dialogue Forum on Financial Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Beijing next year.

By demonstrating its continued support for the AIIB, Germany emphasizes the importance of international coordination and cooperation in sustainable development efforts. As the global economic landscape evolves, it is crucial for countries to navigate complex challenges and maintain productive relationships for mutual benefit.

