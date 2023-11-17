Germany and Austria Suspend Aid to Palestinians in Response to Hamas Attack

In a significant move, Germany and Austria have announced the suspension of their bilateral development aid to Palestinians following Hamas’ recent attack on Israel. This decision comes as part of a larger review by the European Commission, which has also halted all payments of its development aid worth 691 million euros ($729 million) to Palestinians.

The European Union (EU) has been one of the main sources of aid to the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, where approximately 2.1 million people, including 1 million children, require humanitarian assistance. While it remains unclear whether the suspensions will affect all forms of assistance, the scale of terror and brutality against Israel has prompted a reconsideration of the status quo.

“The foundations for peace, tolerance, and co-existence must now be addressed,” emphasized Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement. He expressed the need for immediate action to counter the incitement of hatred, violence, and glorification of terror, which have adversely affected the region.

However, this decision has faced some pushback. Spain, for instance, disagreed with the suspension of European Commission aid to Palestinians and called for an urgent discussion during a special EU meeting on Tuesday. The disagreement demonstrates the complexity of the situation and the differing opinions among member states.

In light of this development, European Union foreign ministers will convene an emergency meeting to discuss the situation and review various aspects of development aid. This meeting aims to ensure a united approach among EU member states in response to the recent events.

It is important to note that Germany and Austria’s decision to suspend aid does not differentiate between Gaza, the Palestinian enclave controlled by Hamas, and the larger West Bank governed by the Western-backed Palestinian Authority led by President Mahmoud Abbas. The decision is viewed as a sign of solidarity with Israel and reflects the historic responsibility Germany bears towards Israel’s security due to the Holocaust.

Meanwhile, Italy has indicated that it will not suspend development aid, emphasizing that the responsibility for the attack lies with Hamas and not the entire Palestinian population. Other countries, such as the United Kingdom, have not yet announced any changes to their aid policies.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is evident that these developments reflect a shift in the approach towards aid to Palestinians. The focus now lies on addressing the root causes of conflict and promoting peace, tolerance, and coexistence in the region.

