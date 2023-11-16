German Politician Faces Accusations of Antisemitic Behavior During High School Years

German politician Hubert Aiwanger, the deputy state premier of Bavaria and head of the right-wing populist Free Voters (Freie Wähler) party, has been accused of engaging in antisemitic behavior during his high school years. These new allegations come ahead of a crucial election in October in Bavaria.

Reports suggest that Aiwanger distributed a leaflet containing mocking references to the Holocaust while he was in high school in the 1980s. Although his brother claims authorship of the pamphlet, Aiwanger acknowledged that copies were found in his school backpack.

One former classmate came forward to a local public broadcaster, Bayerische Rundfunk, and alleged that Aiwanger made antisemitic jokes following a class trip to a former Nazi concentration camp. This class trip took place in 1987, and during the visit to the death camp memorial, Aiwanger’s jokes were described as repulsive. The exact content of these offensive remarks was not disclosed by the classmate.

Additionally, another former classmate accused Aiwanger of imitating Hitler speeches and saluting like Hitler when entering classrooms in high school. This classmate also claimed that Aiwanger frequently made offensive and hateful jokes about Jewish people.

Aiwanger has denied the latest allegations but admitted to possible poor behavior in his youth. He stated that while there might be some truth in the accusations made against his 15-year-old self, he has grown to become a humanitarian and reject antisemitism and extremism.

The Jewish community, represented by the Central Council of Jews in Germany, has expressed disappointment in Aiwanger’s response to the scandal. Josef Schuster, the president of the council, criticized Aiwanger for his almost defiant reaction to the allegations and emphasized the importance of addressing the situation, given his current position.

The growing scandal comes as Bavaria prepares for a state parliament election on October 8. Aiwanger’s Free Voters party is in a junior coalition with the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU). While CSU leader Markus Söder has not dismissed Aiwanger, he has asked him to answer 25 questions regarding the initial allegations. Söder made it clear that there is no place for antisemitism in Bavaria’s state government.

The scandal has caught the attention of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his government, who are calling for clarification and potential consequences. It is evident that further investigations and discussions surrounding these allegations are required to address the situation appropriately.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What allegations are being made against Hubert Aiwanger?

A: Hubert Aiwanger, a German politician, has been accused of engaging in antisemitic behavior during his high school years, including distributing a leaflet mocking the Holocaust and making offensive jokes about Jewish people.

Q: How has Aiwanger responded to the allegations?

A: Aiwanger has denied the recent allegations but acknowledged the possibility of poor behavior in his youth. He claims that he has grown to reject antisemitism and extremism.

Q: How has the Jewish community reacted to the scandal?

A: The Central Council of Jews in Germany has expressed disappointment in Aiwanger’s response and emphasized the importance of addressing the situation given his position. They have criticized his almost defiant reaction to the allegations.

Q: What is the political impact of this scandal?

A: The scandal comes ahead of a crucial election in Bavaria. Aiwanger’s Free Voters party is in a coalition with the Christian Social Union (CSU), and CSU leader Markus Söder has asked Aiwanger to answer questions related to the allegations. The scandal has also caught the attention of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his government, who are calling for clarification and potential consequences.