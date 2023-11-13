Germany Prioritizes Military Readiness in Response to Global Threats

Germany is diligently working towards transforming its military into a formidable force capable of defending the nation and its NATO allies in the face of escalating global challenges. Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the necessity of bolstering the Bundeswehr to protect the nation’s security and preserve the international peace order. The recent invasion of Ukraine by Russia, along with the conflict between Hamas and Israel, has served as a wake-up call for Germany regarding the urgency of a long-term shift in strategic thinking.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stressed that the German military must be upgraded to effectively fulfill its defensive and war-fighting responsibilities. It is imperative for the Bundeswehr to possess the strength required to prevent the worst-case scenarios from unfolding. To outline the path towards achieving this objective, a 34-page military and strategic doctrine has been established.

The doctrine recognizes that war has returned to Europe and that Germany, alongside its allies, must confront the emerging military threats. It acknowledges that the international order is under attack both in Europe and around the world, with the Russian Federation representing the most significant menace to peace and security in the Euro-Atlantic region. Furthermore, China’s escalating pursuit of regional supremacy has also garnered attention.

This new doctrine marks a significant shift in Germany’s defense policy, as the previous guidelines date back to 2011. At that time, Russia was viewed as a source of cheap energy and defense spending in Germany was insufficient. However, Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine shattered any illusions that the Kremlin could be regarded as a reliable partner.

Germany aims to meet NATO’s defense-spending target of 2 percent of GDP for the first time in over three decades. This achievement is possible due to the creation of a €100 billion special fund in response to the Russian invasion. Chancellor Scholz emphasized that this commitment to defense spending is not a one-time occurrence but rather a long-term guarantee throughout the 2020s and 2030s.

Increasing the budget is only one aspect of revitalizing the Bundeswehr. The new doctrine emphasizes scaling back foreign missions to prioritize European and national defense. It also emphasizes the expansion of robust and secure defense industry capacities while utilizing civilian personnel for non-military functions. Additionally, there is a strong focus on cutting bureaucratic red tape to streamline military procurement processes.

Germany acknowledges that its military has been weakened over the years. Recent failures in readiness, including the malfunction of all 18 modern German infantry fighting vehicles during a military exercise, highlight the urgent need for reform. Overcoming organizational and bureaucratic sluggishness is crucial, according to Chancellor Scholz. The strategy recognizes that neglecting the Bundeswehr for decades is a shared responsibility of the state and society.

FAQs:

1. What prompted Germany to prioritize its military readiness?

Germany was compelled to prioritize its military readiness due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with escalating conflicts globally. These events highlighted the urgent need to transform the Bundeswehr into a powerful force capable of defending the country and its allies.

2. What is Germany’s long-term commitment to defense spending?

Germany has committed to meeting NATO’s defense-spending target of 2 percent of GDP throughout the 2020s and 2030s. This commitment ensures adequate financial resources for strengthening the Bundeswehr.

3. How does the new military doctrine address Germany’s defense industry?

The new doctrine emphasizes the expansion of robust and secure defense industry capacities. This focus aims to enhance Germany’s defense capabilities and support its military objectives.

4. How will Germany streamline military procurement processes?

The new doctrine recognizes the need to cut bureaucratic red tape to expedite military procurement. This streamlining will ensure more efficient acquisition of necessary equipment and resources for the Bundeswehr.

