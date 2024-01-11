Germany’s AfD Party Faces Controversy Over “Remigration” Plan

Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has found itself embroiled in controversy following an investigative report alleging discussions about a “remigration” plan. The report, published by the German non-profit research institute Correctiv, identified various figures from the German and Austrian far-right scene who attended a meeting at a Potsdam hotel. However, there are conflicting accounts about the content of the discussions.

The report stated that Austrian activist Martin Sellner, known for his involvement with the identitarian movement, presented a “masterplan” on a “remigration” scheme. This plan involved identifying individuals deemed to be a burden on society and encouraging them to leave Germany or potentially deporting them, including naturalized German citizens. Notably, Germany’s AfD has previously discussed “remigration” plans, but has excluded individuals with German citizenship from such proposals, as revoking citizenship could render them stateless.

The report also mentioned the suggestion of sending people to a “model state” in North Africa, drawing parallels to a similar plan proposed by Germany’s Nazi party during World War II. However, Sellner has disputed the report, claiming that his speech was shortened and distorted.

Several senior AfD members were present at the meeting, including Robert Hartwig, Ulrich Siegmund, and Gerrit Huy. Hartwig, who has close ties to AfD leader Alice Weidel, confirmed his attendance. However, the AfD stated that neither Hartwig nor the party were aware of Sellner’s presence and that Sellner’s views did not align with their official policy on immigration.

In addition to politicians, other notable attendees included Alexander von Bismarck, a descendant of Germany’s first chancellor Otto von Bismarck, and entrepreneur Hans Christian Limmer. Limmer later distanced himself from the concept of “remigration” portrayed in the report, leading to his resignation from the company he co-owns, Hans im Glück.

The controversy surrounding the AfD’s alleged discussions on “remigration” comes at a time when the party is gaining popularity in opinion polls. However, parts of the AfD are already under observation by German domestic intelligence agencies for possible extremist tendencies. The party’s national youth group, the Junge Alternative, is also being monitored.

The report has sparked debates about the influence of neo-Nazi views within the AfD and the potential consequences for the party. Despite this, the party’s position on immigration policy remains unchanged, as reiterated by the AfD in response to the report.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is “remigration”?

“Remigration” refers to the act of returning or deporting individuals who have migrated or moved to a specific country, often with the aim of reducing immigration or the presence of certain groups.

What is the identitarian movement?

The identitarian movement is a far-right, nativist movement that originated in France and has spread to other European countries. It promotes a strong cultural and ethnic identity and opposes multiculturalism and mass migration.

What is German citizenship policy?

German citizenship is primarily based on the principle of jus sanguinis, which means that individuals of German descent can acquire citizenship. However, naturalized German citizens must generally renounce their previous citizenship, making the revocation of German citizenship a complex matter with potential consequences.

Is the AfD an extremist group?

Parts of the AfD are under observation by German domestic intelligence agencies as a potential extremist case. Three state chapters of the party and its national youth group, the Junge Alternative, have already been classified as such. However, the AfD as a whole is still being monitored, and the party’s potential outlawing remains uncertain.

