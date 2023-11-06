Germany Designates Georgia and Moldova as Safe Countries of Origin to Streamline Asylum Process

Germany’s coalition government has made a significant decision to list Georgia and Moldova as safe countries of origin. The move aims to streamline the asylum process and reduce the number of asylum applications from these nations, which are typically rejected. This decision is part of a broader effort by the German government to address immigration challenges and improve the efficiency of the asylum system.

In 2022 and the first half of 2023, nearly all applications from Georgia and Moldova, about 99.9%, were rejected by the German Ministry of Interior. These two countries accounted for more than 10% of all rejected applications, with 8,865 Georgians and 5,218 people from Moldova seeking asylum in Germany last year.

By designating Georgia and Moldova as safe countries of origin, the German government aims to expedite the processing of asylum applications from these nations and facilitate faster deportations for unsuccessful applicants. According to the Ministry of Interior, safe countries of origin are those where citizens generally do not face state persecution, and the state provides protection to its people.

While the decision has received support from some quarters, it has also faced criticism. Organizations like Pro Asyl emphasize that this move disregards the fact that both Georgia and Moldova have regions occupied by Russia, posing security threats. The concerns raised by Pro Asyl also highlight challenges related to the rule of law, LGBTIQ+ rights, and press freedom in Moldova. They argue that these issues should be considered when designating a country as a safe country of origin.

Germany’s approach to immigration remains a politically charged topic, with the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has gained traction by exploiting migration concerns. The government’s recent measures, such as facilitating skilled migrants’ access to German citizenship, aim to address labor shortages but must also navigate the complexities surrounding immigration policy.

As Germany continues to grapple with the management of asylum applications and immigration, the government’s decision to designate Georgia and Moldova as safe countries of origin represents an attempt to streamline and improve the efficiency of the asylum process. However, it also raises valid concerns regarding the geopolitical context and human rights issues within these countries. Striking a balance between an efficient asylum system and the protection of human rights remains a challenge for policymakers.