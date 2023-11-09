Germany is currently grappling with a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases during the summer, and experts have identified a fascinating factor that may be contributing to this surge. Dubbed the “Barbenheimer effect” by Spiegel, it seems that mass gatherings related to the screening of blockbuster movies have played a significant role in the increase of infections.

While official statistics show a low case rate, the number of people being tested remains unusually low. However, epidemiologists have observed a concerning trend in COVID-related visits to doctors, which have risen by a staggering 175% on a week-on-week basis. Additionally, hospitalizations have increased by 50%. These figures suggest a likely correlation with mass gatherings, particularly trips to the cinema where popular films like Barbie and Oppenheimer are being screened, often as a double bill.

Instead of relying on quotes, it is important to highlight that renowned vaccine expert Peter Hotez from Baylor College’s National School of Tropical Medicine in Texas had previously mentioned the possibility of a Barbenheimer wave. His concern was met with acknowledgment, as he tweeted about the potential for a post-BarbieBoxOffice and post-Oppie COVID bump, prompting individuals to stay updated with booster shots and even consider wearing a pink mask.

The popularity of Barbie and Oppenheimer in Germany and other European countries cannot be underestimated. These films have broken records, attracting approximately 4 million viewers for Barbie and 2.5 million for Oppenheimer. However, with the recent emergence of a new COVID variant on the CDC’s radar, it is crucial to carefully examine and address the potential risks associated with large gatherings, especially in indoor settings like cinemas.

As the number of cases continues to rise, it becomes imperative for authorities to encourage testing among the population and closely monitor the situation. This will provide crucial data for assessing the true scale of the Barbenheimer effect and implementing targeted measures to mitigate the spread of the virus. By understanding the link between summer blockbusters and the COVID surge, Germany can navigate through this challenging period with a more informed and proactive approach to public health.