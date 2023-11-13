New Article: The Flow of German Weapons to Russia Despite Sanctions

German-made weapons continue to find their way into the hands of Russian fighters, even in the midst of sanctions meant to restrict such exports. Over 7,000 civilian firearms produced by Western manufacturers, along with nearly eight million accompanying rounds of ammunition, have made their way to Russia, despite the sanctions imposed in response to the country’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

An investigation led by German media company Correctiv found that some of these weapons are being utilized in Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The investigation highlighted a Russian Telegram channel that acts as a weapons trading portal, serving as a supplier to Wagner fighters. This channel boasted a photograph displaying a new shipment of sniper assault rifles, accompanied by instructions from the German company Blaser GmbH.

In addition to sniper rifles, the investigation revealed that various types of firearms made by Western manufacturers, including pistols from Austrian manufacturer Glock and AR-15 style assault rifles, can be traced through Telegram channels. These channels serve as a means to facilitate the flow of these weapons into Russia.

While the United States restricts the export of civilian firearms, Germany has yet to adopt similar measures. This discrepancy has raised concerns among investigators, who argue that Germany should also suspend the export of civilian firearms, except for supplying Ukraine and Israel. Currently, the weapons are not entering Russia directly, but are instead being routed through intermediaries in other countries.

In response to the revelations of this investigation, Roderich Kiesewetter, a member of Germany’s Bundestag and Deputy Head of the Parliamentary Control Committee from the opposition Christian Democratic Union of Germany, has called on the German government to follow the lead of the United States and suspend the export of civilian firearms, except for approved supplies to Ukraine and Israel.

It is worth noting that this flow of weapons to Russia is not an isolated incident. Previously, property belonging to Russian businessman Boris Aleshin, who is subject to EU sanctions and connected to the Russian defense industry, was seized in Finland. Additionally, a trial was imminent for a woman accused of purchasing small arms cartridges within Finland and smuggling them into Russia.

Despite efforts to implement sanctions and restrict armament exports, the illicit flow of weapons continues. This raises questions about the effectiveness of current measures and the need for greater international coordination to curb the diversion of weapons to conflict zones.

FAQ:

Q: How many German-made firearms have reached Russia despite the sanctions?

A: Over 7,000 units of civilian firearms made by Western manufacturers have reached Russia, along with almost eight million rounds of ammunition.

Q: What types of weapons are being supplied?

A: The investigation revealed the supply of sniper assault rifles, pistols, and AR-15 type assault rifles made by Western manufacturers.

Q: How are these weapons entering Russia?

A: The weapons are not entering Russia directly but are instead being routed through intermediaries in other countries.

Q: Why hasn’t Germany implemented restrictions on the export of civilian firearms?

A: Unlike the United States, Germany has not introduced restrictions on the export of civilian firearms, which has prompted concerns and calls for action.

Q: Are there any prior instances of weapons seizures or trials related to this issue?

A: Yes, there have been instances of property seizures and ongoing trials related to the purchase and smuggling of weapons from Finland to Russia.

Sources:

– European Pravda: https://www.europeanpravda.com

– Correctiv: https://correctiv.org