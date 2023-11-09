German Poll Reveals Growing Concerns over Antisemitism and Israeli Military Response

A recent poll conducted in Germany by infratest dimap has shed light on the increasing concerns about antisemitism and the Israeli military response to the recent Hamas attacks. The poll surveyed 1,314 eligible voters and found that 52% of respondents believed there has been a rise in antisemitism in the country since the terrorist attacks. This number is slightly lower compared to four years ago when a right-wing extremist attacked a synagogue in Halle.

The poll also asked respondents about their views on Israel’s military response to the attacks. While 35% believed it was proportionate, 41% felt that Israel’s military actions were going too far. Surprisingly, only 25% of respondents felt that Israeli military strikes against Hamas were justified, even if they resulted in civilian casualties.

The poll also revealed a sense of concern among the German public regarding the situation in Gaza. Over four-fifths of respondents expressed concern about the hostages kidnapped by Hamas, while 65% were concerned about the Israeli civilian population and 72% about the Palestinian civilians. Interestingly, 57% of respondents held both Hamas and Israel responsible for the situation in Gaza.

Furthermore, the survey highlighted the overall dissatisfaction with the German government’s performance. Only a quarter of those eligible to vote approved of the work of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his center-left government, while three-quarters were critical. If a general election were held today, the ruling coalition would not have a majority, with the center-right bloc leading in the polls.

In conclusion, the poll reflects the growing concerns among the German public regarding antisemitism and the Israeli military response. It also indicates the dissatisfaction with the current government. These findings demonstrate the complexity of the situation and the need for thoughtful and diplomatic approaches to address these issues effectively.