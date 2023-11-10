German City Faces Decision on Far-Right Party’s Mayoral Victory

Voters in the city of Nordhausen in Germany recently participated in an election that could potentially result in the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gaining the mayorship. The AfD’s candidate, Jörg Prophet, is currently the frontrunner in the race after winning over 42% of the votes in the initial round. The incumbent mayor, Kai Buchmann, received only 23.7% of the votes.

Buchmann, an independent formerly associated with the Green party, is hoping to gain support from mainstream voters who view the AfD as right-wing extremists. In the past, Germany’s established parties have joined forces to prevent the AfD from gaining power. However, there seems to be a diminishing taboo against cooperating with the party as its popularity continues to rise.

Recent polls indicate that the AfD enjoys approximately 21.5% support nationwide. In the state of Thuringia, where Nordhausen is located, the party polls at around 32%. The AfD has often been embroiled in controversies due to their anti-migrant stance, leading to concerns from mainstream politicians about parallels between AfD ideology and that of the Nazis.

If Prophet secures the mayoral victory in Nordhausen, it will be the AfD’s third local election win in eastern Germany within the past few months. The party recently occupied the position of district administration for the first time in June and won its first mayorship in July.

Beyond the political implications, Nordhausen holds historical significance as it is located near the former concentration camp Mittelbau-Dora, which was part of the larger Buchenwald complex. Prophet has already sparked controversy with remarks about Germany’s past, suggesting that Allied troops were solely interested in information about rockets and missiles when they liberated the Mittelbau-Dora camp. He has also called for an end to Germany’s “guilt cult” regarding attitudes towards the Holocaust.

In response to the ongoing election, the head of the Buchenwald and Mittelbau-Dora Memorials Foundation, Jens-Christian Wagner, expressed opposition to an AfD mayor participating in commemorative events at the site. Wagner referred to the AfD as an extreme right-wing party with an ideology that aligns closely with that of the National Socialists. He believes that Prophet’s potential victory would be due to his historical revisionist positions.

