German Tourists Accused of Damaging Priceless Italian Artwork

A group of German tourists is facing severe consequences after allegedly causing significant damage to a historical Italian statue. The travellers, who have been labeled as “stupids” instead of influencers, must now bear the financial burden of their actions.

The incident occurred when the group visited Villa Alceo, a prominent Italian property known for housing the exquisite Domina statue. Regrettably, video surveillance revealed that the tourists toppled the 150-year-old sculpture while posing for photographs, resulting in irreparable destruction. This valuable work of art by Enrico Butti, estimated to be worth €200,000, has now been forever marred.

The Villa Alceo manager, Bruno Golferini, expressed his dismay, stating that the statue symbolized the protective nature of the villa itself. Golferini highlighted the unfortunate reality of encountering ignorant individuals who engage in such thoughtless behavior.

All 17 tourists, including alleged Instagram influencer Janis Danner, have been formally accused, and a complaint has been lodged against them. The local police are investigating the incident based on the recorded video footage. However, by the time the damage was discovered, the offenders had already left Italy.

Golferini explained that repairing the 1.70-meter-tall statue would prove challenging, if not impossible. The loss of this artistic treasure has undoubtedly dismayed art enthusiasts and locals alike.

Francesca Caruso, the councillor for culture in the Lombardy region, emphasized that those who harm the artistic and cultural heritage must face significant consequences for their actions. She insisted that the responsible individuals must bear the financial burden of repairing the damage they caused.

While the incident represents yet another case of vandalism in Europe, it raises important questions about the behavior of tourists. The desire for the perfect photo or social media status should never excuse the destruction of historical artifacts. This unfortunate event should serve as a wake-up call for travelers to become more conscious of their actions and the impact they can have on the preservation of cultural heritage.

