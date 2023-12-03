A Tragic Incident at the Heart of Paris

A shocking incident occurred near the world-famous Eiffel Tower in central Paris, resulting in the loss of a German tourist and the injury of two others. The authorities have arrested a 26-year-old French citizen in connection with the stabbing.

The assailant targeted a couple who were foreign tourists, leading to the tragic death of a German tourist who hailed from the Philippines. The incident took place at approximately 19:00 GMT on Saturday, prompting swift action from the French interior minister, Gerald Darmanin. He emphasized that the attacker will face justice for his actions.

It has been revealed that the attacker was already known to the authorities and was undergoing treatment for mental illness. Although the “anti-terrorism” prosecutor’s office has not been assigned to the investigation, an extensive inquiry has been initiated by the Paris prosecutor’s office.

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim through social media, condemning the act as a terrorist attack. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that France will never yield to terrorism.

The timing of this tragic incident raises concerns about security measures leading up to the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, which are less than eight months away. The city is preparing for the opening ceremony on the Seine River, which is expected to draw an estimated 600,000 spectators.

France has been on high alert for potential terrorist attacks since October, when a teacher in Arras was fatally stabbed by a former student hailing from the Ingushetia region in Russia’s Caucasus Mountains. This heartbreaking attack follows a similar incident three years ago, where another teacher outside Paris was beheaded by a Chechen assailant before being killed by the police.

