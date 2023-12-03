German Tourist Fatally Attacked in Paris: A Tragic Incident Shaking the City

In a devastating incident that unfolded in the 15th district of Paris, a German tourist was fatally stabbed by an assailant whose identity remains unknown. This tragic act has left the city in shock and mourning.

According to reports, the attacker, identified as Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, has a history of involvement in criminal activities related to terrorism. He had previously been sentenced to five years in prison for planning a violent act of terrorism in 2016. After spending four years in detention, he was released in 2020.

This horrifying attack took place near the Eiffel Tower, a highly frequented tourist destination, at approximately 9:00 p.m. local time. The victim, a German-Filipino national, was accompanied by their partner, who, although severely shocked, managed to escape physical harm. Both individuals were trained nurses, serving in vital roles to aid others during times of crisis.

In addition to the German tourist, the attacker also targeted two other individuals with a hammer. The victims were identified as a 60-year-old Frenchman and a 66-year-old British man. Their current conditions are unknown.

The attacker, Rajabpour-Miyandoab, a 26-year-old Franco-Iranian, was swiftly apprehended by the police following the incident. He is now in custody in a specialized anti-terrorism facility.

Initial investigations suggest that Rajabpour-Miyandoab had displayed signs of radical Islamist beliefs and had a history of psychiatric disorders. Eyewitnesses reported that he shouted “Allah akbar” (meaning “God is great”) during the attack. He expressed his distress at the loss of Muslim lives in Afghanistan and Palestine. Furthermore, he accused France of being complicit in the actions of Israel in the Middle East.

The assailant even took to social media to claim responsibility for the attack, posting a video that has been confirmed by police and security sources.

This tragic event is a reminder of the ongoing security concerns in France, which has been on high alert since a teacher was fatally stabbed in October by a former student with suspected Islamic radicalization. The country continues to grapple with the aftershocks of previous terror attacks, such as the 2015 incidents that claimed the lives of 130 people.

In response to this latest act of violence, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne emphasized France’s resolve in the face of terrorism. The authorities are committed to maintaining the safety and security of its citizens and visitors.

FAQ:

Q: What is the current status of the attacker?

A: The attacker, Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, is currently in police custody in a specialized anti-terrorism facility.

Q: Are there any other individuals involved in the attack?

A: Three individuals believed to be associated with the attacker are currently in police custody.

Q: Has France experienced similar incidents in the past?

A: Yes, France has been on high alert due to previous terror attacks, including the 2015 attacks in Paris that claimed the lives of 130 people.

