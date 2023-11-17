Question: What damage did the German tourist cause to the Fountain of Neptune in Florence?

German Tourist Causes Damage to Historic Florence Fountain

Answer: The German tourist caused damage to the famous Fountain of Neptune in Florence when he climbed on it to take a photo.

A recent incident involving a German tourist has resulted in damage to the historic Fountain of Neptune in Florence. The 22-year-old man climbed on the monument’s chariot in an attempt to capture a photo. Unfortunately, during his ascent, he broke off a piece of marble and also damaged the horse’s hoof when descending.

The material damage caused by this act is estimated to be around €5,000 ($5,400), and the tourist now faces a significant fine as a consequence of his actions. Florence Mayor Dario Nardella expressed his disappointment and shared footage of the incident on social media, along with the photo the tourist managed to capture.

The Fountain of Neptune, a 16th-century statue, had actually undergone a complete restoration in 2018, according to Tommaso Muccini, a fine arts architect at the Palazzo Vecchio. Muccini further explained that security cameras are installed to protect the fountain; however, in this particular instance, they were only triggered as the tourist jumped down from the statue.

Fortunately, the damage caused by the tourist will be repaired during the scheduled maintenance of the fountain in October. This incident adds to a series of similar acts of vandalism against historical landmarks in Italy over the summer, including a German teenager defacing the brickwork of the Colosseum in Rome.

It is crucial to appreciate and respect cultural heritage, and incidents like these highlight the need for responsible tourism and the preservation of historical sites for future generations to enjoy.