Detained German Tourist Allegedly Damages Valuable Statue in Florence

A young visitor from Germany has been apprehended in Florence on suspicion of causing damage to a historic statue located in the 16th-century Fountain of Neptune at Piazza della Signoria, according to a statement made by city authorities.

The estimated cost of the damage to the statue is around €5,000 ($5,400).

The magnificent fountain showcases a sculpture of Neptune, the Roman god of the sea, situated atop a shell-shaped carriage that is pulled by majestic horses.

The accused tourist, whose identity is being withheld, reportedly scaled over a protective barrier surrounding the monument during the early hours of Monday. He then proceeded to strike a pose on the statue while two friends stood on the opposite side of the barrier, capturing photographs of the act. Surveillance footage reviewed by the police confirmed these events.

The statement from the city explained, “According to the investigators’ findings, shortly after 1:00 am today, the tourist along with two acquaintances entered Piazza della Signoria. Subsequently, they breached the fencing around the Neptune Fountain and climbed onto the edge of the fountain basin. With a leap, the accused reached the leg of one of the horses and then made his way up to the carriage’s base. After his friends took some pictures, he descended, but unfortunately, during his descent, he stepped on the horse’s hoof, causing damage. By the time the alarm sounded, however, the young man and his companions had already fled the scene.”

The individual in question will face charges under the city’s penal code, which prohibits the destruction, dispersion, deterioration, disfigurement, soiling, or illegal use of cultural or landscape assets.

If convicted of the offense, the tourist could face financial penalties and a ban from future entry into the city of Florence.

It is worth noting that the statue had suffered damage previously in 2005, when an unknown individual climbed on it and broke off Neptune’s hand, which subsequently led the authorities to install CCTV cameras for surveillance purposes.

Additionally, in another incident involving German tourists, individuals were accused of spray-painting soccer-related graffiti on a wall of the nearby historic Vasari Corridor in August.

Commissioned by Cosimo I de Medici, Duke of Florence, in 1559, the Fountain of Neptune symbolizes the union between his son Francesco and the Grand Duchess Joanna of Austria, marking a significant historical event.

