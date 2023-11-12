The recent cancellation of Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s official visit to Oceania due to plane malfunctions has sparked widespread criticism and calls for change. The incident, dubbed a “disgrace” by German tabloid Bild, has raised concerns about Germany’s credibility on the global stage.

On Sunday, Baerbock and her delegation embarked on their journey, but encountered issues shortly after a refueling stopover in Abu Dhabi. The pilot reported problems with the plane’s back wing flaps, forcing them to circle the airport for 90 minutes to drop fuel and ensure a safe landing. The plane was met by a fire engine upon touchdown.

After an unscheduled stay in the United Arab Emirates, where engineers worked overnight to address the problem, the plane was deemed fit to fly on Tuesday. However, a second attempt to reach Australia was thwarted when the same issue resurfaced. The damaged flaps, which were unable to close, would have significantly slowed down the plane and left it with insufficient fuel for the planned journey.

Following the first mishap, Baerbock initially approved the purchase of seats on a commercial flight, which would have allowed her to reach Australia more quickly. However, this booking was canceled when engineers gave the green light for the government plane to resume operations. After the second failed attempt, Baerbock opted to travel via a commercial flight to Hamburg from Dubai, where she was then driven to her home in Potsdam.

The cancellation of Baerbock’s trip not only drew attention to the technical issues with the government plane but also resulted in the delay of a significant diplomatic mission. Cultural artifacts that Baerbock was set to return to the Indigenous Kaurna people in Canberra were intended to make the journey separately with another individual.

In light of these incidents, Germany’s military announced that both the 23-year-old Airbus and another government aircraft would be scrapped. However, the question of how to retrieve the damaged plane from Abu Dhabi remains unanswered.

While the mishap has been criticized as a “political disaster” and a symbolic issue in the midst of a climate crisis, some argue against disregarding the importance of face-to-face diplomacy. The challenges presented by international rivalries, particularly with China, necessitate meaningful engagement and partnerships. Baerbock’s intended visit to Australia aimed to discuss the country’s climate challenges, specifically rising sea levels that threaten its land.

This incident serves as a reminder that even small nations like Fiji play a crucial role in shaping the new world order. While Germany faces scrutiny for the canceled trip, it is vital to recognize the significance of diplomatic efforts in a rapidly changing global landscape.

