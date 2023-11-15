German Authorities Conduct Search Operation Targeting EU Sanctioned Individual

German law enforcement agencies carried out a series of property searches in southern Germany on Thursday, targeting a Russian national who has been subject to European Union (EU) sanctions due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The individual in question is Alisher Usmanov, a prominent Russian-Uzbek businessman.

The search operation, conducted by German police and customs officers, aimed at gathering evidence relevant to the ongoing investigation. It is imperative to note that these searches do not automatically imply guilt on the part of Mr. Usmanov. It is a standard procedure to ensure a thorough examination of any potential connections to the violation of EU sanctions.

Regarding these developments, a spokesperson for Mr. Usmanov highlighted that there is no legitimate reason to suspect any wrongdoing on his part. They emphasized that Mr. Usmanov has consistently adhered to the necessary legal requirements, diligently declaring and disclosing his lawfully acquired assets. Furthermore, it was clarified that Mr. Usmanov is not the owner of the trust he established and, therefore, has no control or management rights over its assets.

The investigation, codenamed “Matryoshka” and overseen by a special commission established by the German customs authority’s sanctions office, led law enforcement agents to conduct property searches in the greater Munich area and the town of Tegernsee in Bavaria.

This is not the first occasion in which Mr. Usmanov’s property has been subject to search by German authorities. In September 2022, his villa in Rottach-Egern, situated on the shores of Lake Tegernsee, was targeted by a police search. However, subsequent court proceedings deemed the raids to be unlawful, potentially casting doubt on the legality and appropriateness of the previous operation.

The German customs authority’s special commission has emphasized that its actions were based on genuine court search warrants. However, due to strategic considerations, further specific details regarding the operation cannot be disclosed at this stage.

The investigation and subsequent legal proceedings concerning the properties of Alisher Usmanov shed light on the significant implications that EU sanctions have on individuals faced with allegations of violating international norms. As the case unfolds, both German and international authorities will continue to delve into any potential connections between Mr. Usmanov and Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

