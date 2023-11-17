New Wave of Police Actions Targets Islamist Networks in Germany

German law enforcement authorities have carried out a series of raids across the country, targeting 54 locations connected to the Islamic Center of Hamburg (IZH). The Interior Ministry stated that the IZH is under suspicion of “acting against constitutional order” and providing support to the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

The searches, conducted on Thursday morning, were aimed at gathering evidence regarding the alleged activities of the Hamburg center and its affiliated groups in support of Hezbollah. However, no arrests were made during the operation.

Germany took the decision to classify Hezbollah as a terrorist organization and banned its activities on German soil in 2020. This recent raid underpins the country’s commitment to tackle Islamist extremism within its borders.

German politicians have expressed their support for the operation. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser from the center-left Social Democrats reassured the public that the authorities had been closely monitoring the IZH for some time, describing it as an “Islamist” organization. Faeser emphasized the government’s zero-tolerance stance on Islamist propaganda, anti-Semitism, and anti-Israel sentiment.

The raids also garnered the backing of SPD politician Andy Grote, the interior senator for Hamburg. He described the actions as a “hard blow” against the IZH and asserted his hope for the complete eradication of the organization from the city. Grote emphasized that intelligence services had been highlighting the extremist tendencies of the IZH for an extended period and praised the federal interior ministry for pushing for a ban on the group.

The IZH, an extension of the Iranian regime in Germany, is believed to wield considerable influence over specific mosques and associations, potentially even controlling them. One of the mosques associated with the IZH is the Imam Ali Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, located in Hamburg.

The controlling association was established in 1953 by Iranian immigrants and is reportedly engaged in propagating revolutionary ideas from Iran. German authorities view the IZH’s activities as potentially disruptive to the country’s constitutional order and security.

As Germany intensifies its efforts to combat Islamist extremism, these recent raids represent a significant step towards dismantling networks that pose a threat to national security. The ongoing vigilance and determined approach of law enforcement agencies in identifying and addressing potential risks demonstrate the country’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its citizens.

