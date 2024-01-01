German authorities foil plot to target Cologne Cathedral

German security forces have prevented an attack on the historic Cologne Cathedral, arresting four individuals allegedly involved in the plot. Three additional arrests were made recently, following the detention of a Tajik national on Christmas Eve. The suspects had planned to carry out the attack on New Year’s Eve using a vehicle as their means of assault.

The arrests were made in the cities of Duisburg, Herne, and Nörvenich, with police also conducting searches of several apartments. Authorities believe that the plot was orchestrated by an Islamist extremist group operating across German states and European countries.

The success of this operation demonstrates the effectiveness of German security forces in staying ahead of potential threats. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Interior Minister, Herbert Reul, emphasized the current heightened activity of Islamist extremists, but assured the public that the police are working diligently to maintain security.

In response to the threat, around 1,000 officers were deployed in Cologne on New Year’s Eve to ensure the safety of citizens and visitors. Security measures were also increased in other German cities, such as Berlin, to avoid a repeat of last year’s violence.

Despite the tension, Cologne Cathedral hosted its New Year’s Eve service as usual, demonstrating resilience in the face of potential danger.

