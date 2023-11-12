New Article: German Museum Staff Member’s Art Heist Funds Lavish Lifestyle

A stunning tale of deception has emerged from Germany, revealing how a museum employee masterfully exchanged a valuable painting for a counterfeit and proceeded to sell the original artwork to finance a life of luxury. The individual, a 30-year-old man whose identity remains confidential under Germany’s stringent privacy laws, not only committed this audacious act but also stands accused of pilfering three other pieces from the museum. Amidst a recent trial, he narrowly escaped incarceration, instead receiving a 21-month suspended sentence and being ordered to reimburse the institution a sum exceeding 60,600 euros ($64,200).

In a press release issued by the Munich District Court, it was elucidated that the offender’s admission of guilt and what appeared to be genuine remorse influenced the sentencing decision. Quoting the court’s ruling, it stated, “He said he acted without thinking. He can no longer explain his behavior today.”

Previously employed at the Deutsches Museum in Munich from May 2016 to April 2018, the man acted during his tenure to execute his bold scheme. Specifically, he substituted Franz von Stuck’s esteemed piece titled “Das Märchen vom Froschkönig” (The Tale of the Frog Prince) with a meticulously crafted forgery, subsequently offering the genuine article in an auction. Artfully deceiving the Munich auction house, he falsely claimed that the artwork had once belonged to his preceding generations. Eventually, the piece was sold for a staggering 70,000 euros ($74,000) to a gallery in Switzerland, with the perpetrator pocketing nearly 50,000 euros ($52,000) after accounting for the auction fees.

Besides this remarkable theft, the man managed to procure three other paintings from the museum’s storage facility. Among them were “Die Weinprüfung” (The Wine Test) by Eduard von Grützner and “Zwei Mädchen beim Holzsammeln im Gebirge” (Two Girls Collecting Wood in the Mountains) by Franz von Defregger. Demonstrating his astute criminal acumen, he successfully sold two of the purloined works, yielding an additional 11,490 euros ($12,184). These ill-gotten gains served a dual purpose: settling existing debts and fueling his incredibly opulent lifestyle. The court denounced his actions, remarking that “the defendant shamelessly exploited the opportunity to access the storage rooms…and sold valuable cultural assets in order to secure a high standard of living for himself and to show off.”

Attempting to extend his illicit endeavors, the culprit sought to auction off the remaining stolen painting, “Dirndl” by Franz von Defregger, at an alternative Munich auction house. However, his plans were thwarted as the art failed to sell.

Ketterer Kunst, the auction house responsible for facilitating the successful sales of the stolen artworks, maintained that they diligently discharged their duty of care and conducted extensive research on the pieces. Regretfully, they were unable to identify them as pilfered property. In response to the unfolding scandal, Ketterer Kunst reaffirmed their cooperation with the police and their commitment to aiding in the resolution of the case.

Meanwhile, the Deutsches Museum expressed its determination to recover the stolen paintings. The institution shared that it intends to pursue a reversal of the sales and has already reclaimed one of the artworks in collaboration with the police. The museum also stressed that the section from which the theft occurred was deemed suitably secure, and prior to the incident, the offender underwent a background check that presented no criminal history.

