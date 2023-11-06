Man Arrested After Wife Allegedly Held Captive for 12 Years in France

A shocking incident occurred in France when a German man was arrested after his wife was discovered to have been held captive in their home for 12 years. The woman, who is also German, was found in a semi-naked state with her head shaved. The bedroom where she was held captive was secured with metal wire, according to French police sources.

The 55-year-old man is currently in custody, facing charges of kidnapping and other related offenses. The woman, aged 53, was able to access a phone and called the police in Germany, who then alerted their French counterparts.

Upon examination, the woman’s health was reported to be in a poor state. Local prosecutor Olivier Glady revealed that there were approximately 10 cats in the apartment where she was held captive. The suspect, who is reportedly unemployed, had previously worked in the German industry.

The man is being held in the city of Metz, located in eastern France, as investigations continue. Neighbors who were interviewed spoke positively of the man, with some mentioning that he had claimed his wife was suffering from cancer and would often hear her screams of pain. They described him as “polite” and “nice.”

The situation came as a surprise to the community, as many neighbors believed the woman had either passed away or moved out of the area. French media reports also stated that a notebook, believed to be a record of the man’s actions and the times he provided food for his wife, was found in the apartment.

This distressing incident sheds light on the importance of remaining vigilant within our communities. It serves as a reminder to always look out for one another and to report any suspicions or concerns to the authorities.