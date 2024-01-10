German Train Drivers’ Strike Begins Amidst Tensions with Deutsche Bahn

In a recent ruling, the State Labor Court of Hesse has granted train drivers permission to proceed with their planned nationwide strike, rejecting a temporary injunction requested by German rail operator Deutsche Bahn. The strike, organized by the train drivers’ union GDL, is set to begin on Wednesday at 2 a.m. and last until at least 6 p.m. on Friday.

This decision is expected to cause significant disruptions and inconvenience for millions of passengers. Deutsche Bahn will be operating on a heavily reduced emergency timetable during the strike, making it difficult for customers to travel as planned. While the new timetable can be accessed online, the majority of passengers will likely have to cancel their trips or find alternative transportation.

It is worth noting that this strike will not only affect passenger train services but also cargo train operations. Cargo train drivers will also be joining the strike from Tuesday until Friday.

During previous strikes organized by the GDL, approximately 80% of all long-distance trains were cancelled. Regional carriers, particularly those in eastern and southwestern Germany affiliated with the GDL, were also heavily impacted. The scale of disruption caused by this strike is expected to be similar or even greater.

The train drivers’ union, GDL, has been engaged in contentious negotiations with Deutsche Bahn and other carriers since early November. The core demands put forth by the GDL include better wages and a reduction in working hours from 38 to 35 hours per week.

Deutsche Bahn has firmly opposed the proposed reduction in working hours, citing existing staffing shortages. The company argues that it cannot afford to reduce hours further, given the manpower challenges it already faces.

As tensions continue to mount between the GDL and Deutsche Bahn, the German railway system is being put to the test. Passengers and businesses relying on the efficiency of train services will need to adapt to the disruptions caused by this strike.

(Source: dpa)