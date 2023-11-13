Germany’s Foreign Minister Acknowledges Outdated Weapons, Urges Caution in Delivering Missiles to Ukraine

In a recent interview, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted that some of Germany’s weapons are outdated and not fully functional. This revelation comes amid concerns over faulty Leopard 1 tanks delivered to Ukraine. Baerbock emphasized the need for operational efficiency and clear understanding of the functionality of the weapons before providing them to Kyiv.

Germany has been hesitant to supply Kyiv with Taurus long-range missiles due to the complexity involved in ensuring their proper operation. Addressing this issue, Baerbock stated that “we have to be clear on every detail, how does it work, who can actually operate them (the missiles). Yes, it takes some time. I totally understand there is not enough time in Ukraine, but when we deliver it, it has to work.”

Taurus missiles possess a longer range compared to the French SCALP and British Storm Shadow weapons currently used by Ukraine. With a maximum reach of 500 kilometers, these German cruise missiles could significantly impact Russian-occupied territories, including Crimea.

The deteriorating condition of some German weapons can be attributed to Europe’s lack of recent experience in brutal conflicts. Baerbock highlighted that Europe has been fortunate to avoid such devastation until now.

It is not just Germany facing challenges in supplying functional weaponry to Ukraine. Denmark’s Defense Ministry also discovered faulty Leopard tanks in a recent batch sent to Ukraine. These issues raise concerns about the reliability and quality control of military equipment provided to support Ukrainian forces.

As tensions continue to rise in the region, the urgent need for efficient and reliable weaponry becomes paramount. Ensuring that Ukrainian forces have access to fully operational weapons is crucial in their fight to defend their sovereignty.

