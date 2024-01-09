Germany Urges Urgent Action to Alleviate Suffering of Palestinians

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, has emphasized the urgent need for concrete measures to address the ongoing suffering of Palestinian civilians. During her visit to Cairo, Baerbock stressed that the current situation “cannot go on” and called on the Israeli army to do more to protect innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Baerbock, after a meeting with her Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry, highlighted the significance of ensuring that Palestinians are not displaced from their rightful territories. While acknowledging Israel’s response to a violent attack by Hamas militants, she emphasized that the suffering of innocent Palestinians cannot be prolonged.

In addition to protecting civilians, Baerbock called for the opening of more border crossings and increased frequency of humanitarian breaks to facilitate the flow of aid to those in need. Noting the urgency of the situation, she emphasized that the delivery of aid must be expedited as the current level of assistance is insufficient to meet the needs of the people.

Baerbock, along with Shoukry, also had plans to visit the Rafah crossing in a further demonstration of their commitment to addressing the plight of Palestinians.

FAQ

