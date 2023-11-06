The Alternative for Germany Calls for a Reformation of the European Union

The Alternative for Germany (AfD) has declared the European Union a “failed project” in its current state as it outlined its program for the upcoming European Parliament election. The party asserts that the EU has failed in crucial areas, including migration and climate policy, and rejects the Euro as a currency. However, the AfD stopped short of advocating for Germany’s exit from the EU. Instead, they are proposing the re-foundation of the EU as a “federation of European nations.”

According to the AfD’s election program, the reformed EU should prioritize external border protection against migration, strategic autonomy in security policy, and the preservation of diverse identities within Europe. This shift in approach comes after the party initially called for the “orderly dissolution of the EU” in a previous draft program. The new program reflects a compromise reached during negotiations and supports the concept of a “Europe of fatherlands, a European community of sovereign, democratic states.”

The AfD’s increasing popularity is evident in recent polls, which place their support at 19-22%. This puts them second only to the main conservative opposition bloc. The party’s candidates have also achieved significant successes in local elections, securing positions in county administrations and even winning mayoralty in a town with a population of 56,000.

Despite their rising influence, leading members of the AfD have spoken out against cooperating with the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the main opposition conservative bloc. While some within the AfD have encouraged collaboration, others argue that the CDU has had their chance for “much too long.” This divide highlights the party’s aspirations for government responsibility, particularly in the upcoming state elections in eastern regions.

As the AfD finalizes its list of candidates for the European Parliament election, Maximilian Krah has been chosen as the party’s lead candidate. Krah has been a member of the European Parliament since 2019. However, it remains to be seen how this new program and the AfD’s positioning will resonate with voters and potential allies within the political landscape. The question of cooperation between the AfD and other parties, particularly the CDU, continues to loom as an important point of contention.