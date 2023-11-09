The AfD Calls for EU Reform as a Confederation of European Nations

The German far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has presented a new EU election programme, advocating for the re-establishment of the EU as a “Confederation of European Nations.” While the party previously called the EU a “failed project” and demanded its dissolution, the latest version of the programme represents a compromise with the more radical wing of the party.

The AfD’s revised stance aims to appeal to a broader voter base by taking a softer approach towards the EU. The party’s leaders, Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel, pushed for this moderation, toning down the party’s previous calls for Germany to leave the bloc immediately. The new programme proposes a vision of a European economic community and community of interests where the sovereignty of member states is preserved.

Apart from adjusting its EU policy, the AfD has also solidified its collaboration with other far-right parties by formally joining the Identity and Democracy Party (ID). While the AfD’s current Members of European Parliament are part of ID’s parliamentary group, the entire AfD party is not officially affiliated with the party family.

Despite the AfD’s growing popularity and consistent second-place polling in recent months, its election programme has sparked strong reactions. The head of the European People’s Party (EPP), Manfred Weber, described it as a “declaration of war against the [European] Union” and emphasized that he would exclude any collaboration with the AfD on the European level.

Weber, however, defended his alliance with the far-right Brothers of Italy party, stating that it cannot be compared to the AfD. This distinction has drawn criticism from Vice-President of the European Parliament, Katarina Barley, who argues that the conservatives need to establish a clear “firewall” against far-right parties.

As political alliances and party positions evolve, it is clear that the AfD’s call for EU reform as a Confederation of European Nations has sparked debates and raised questions about the future of the European project. While opinions differ on how to navigate this landscape, it remains crucial for political leaders to address concerns and safeguard the fundamental values of a united Europe.