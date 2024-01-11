German Far-Right Meeting Sparks Outrage and Concern over Discriminatory Plans

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed strong condemnation over an alleged far-right meeting that took place last November, where plans to deport millions of people were reportedly discussed. During the secret gathering near Potsdam, politicians from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) and neo-Nazi groups allegedly convened to discuss the deportation of individuals with non-German ethnic backgrounds, including citizens.

This revelation has raised deep concerns about discrimination based on origins within Germany. Chancellor Scholz emphasized that no one should face discrimination because of their ethnic background in the country. The allegations were brought to light by Correctiv, an investigative outlet, which revealed that around 20 individuals participated in the meeting. Among them were senior figures from the AfD, including Roland Hartwig, a close associate of party leader Alice Weidel. Representatives from neo-Nazi groups across Germany and Austria, as well as a member of the white supremacist Generation Identity, were also in attendance.

One of the main topics reportedly discussed was the concept of “remigration,” which refers to the removal of individuals with non-German ethnic backgrounds, even if they hold German citizenship. Correctiv’s report indicated that objections were scarce, with doubts primarily focused on the feasibility of such a plan. It is worth noting that the AfD officially rejects the idea of remigration. However, Gerrit Huy, an AfD member of the German Parliament, expressed her long-standing belief in this concept. Huy also highlighted that the AfD has shifted its position on dual citizenship to facilitate the stripping of German citizenship from migrants, as they would have another citizenship to fall back on.

In response to the report, Mrs. Huy contradicted the AfD’s official position by stating that the party is indeed committed to remigration. Meanwhile, the party confirmed that Roland Hartwig had attended the conference but denied any intention to alter their policy on migration.

Chancellor Scholz issued a statement condemning the meeting and warned that participants could face investigation by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency. He underscored the importance of learning from history and emphasized that the differentiation of individuals based on their immigrant background will not be tolerated in Germany.

This alleged far-right meeting has sparked intense outrage and concerns among German citizens and international observers. It serves as a stark reminder of the persistence of far-right ideologies and the need for continued vigilance against discrimination and extremism.

