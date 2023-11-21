Frequently Asked Questions about FT.com Trial

Below, you will find answers to some common questions about the trial period for the FT.com website:

What does the trial include?

During your trial, you will have full access to FT.com, allowing you to explore all the features and content available. This includes access to both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

What is included in the Standard Digital package?

The Standard Digital package offers access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. It provides you with comprehensive coverage of various topics relevant to business and current affairs.

What is included in the Premium Digital package?

The Premium Digital package provides all the features of the Standard Digital package, along with additional benefits. This includes access to the premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters that offer in-depth reporting on key business themes.

What happens at the end of the trial?

If you take no action at the end of your trial period, you will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan provides complete access to FT.com for a monthly fee of $69.

Can I change my subscription plan?

Yes, you have the flexibility to change your subscription plan at any time during the trial period. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section of the website to make the necessary changes.

What payment options are available?

We offer multiple payment options to make it convenient for you. You can use credit cards, debit cards, or PayPal to pay for your subscription.

When can I cancel my subscription?

You have the freedom to cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option.

What happens if I cancel my subscription?

If you decide to cancel your subscription, you can still enjoy the benefits of your current plan until the end of the billing period. After that, your access to FT.com will be discontinued.

Can I receive a refund if I cancel my subscription?

Unfortunately, we do not offer refunds for cancelled subscriptions. However, you will continue to have access to FT.com until the end of your billing period.

For any other questions or concerns, please reach out to our customer support team.