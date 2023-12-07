Germany’s Artistic Scene Grapples with Limitations on Criticism of Israel

Amidst concerns regarding support for a boycott of Israel, Germany has recently experienced a wave of canceled events, causing some to question its reputation as a haven for artistic freedom. The German Parliament has designated a boycott of Israel as antisemitic and punishable by the withdrawal of public funding. However, in the aftermath of the Hamas terrorist attacks in October, arts administrators have become increasingly wary of artists who criticize Israel for reasons unrelated to a boycott. This has led to the cancellation of projects and the stifling of free expression.

Germany’s arts and culture sector receives billions of dollars in funding each year, supporting thousands of artists both domestically and internationally. However, the numerous cancellations have raised concerns about the country’s commitment to free expression and have the potential to isolate artists who hold different views on Israel. The situation has become so dire that artists and intellectuals are declining invitations to work in Germany.

In the world of art, collaborations and events have been halted due to artists’ remarks about Israel. The Folkwang Museum in Essen suspended a collaboration with a Haitian curator who described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide. Similarly, the Biennale für aktuelle Fotografie, a photography event scheduled to take place in three German cities next year, was canceled after one of the lead curators shared an interview on social media comparing Israel’s actions to the Holocaust.

Literature has also faced cancellations. The Frankfurt Book Fair canceled an event honoring the Palestinian author Adania Shibli after a German newspaper claimed that her writing characterized Israel as “a killing machine.” Additionally, the awarding of the Peter Weiss Prize, a prestigious literature award, was postponed in Bochum due to the recipient, Sharon Dodua Otoo, having once signed a petition supporting a boycott of Israel.

While Germany’s unease over boycotts stems from historical reasons, with many seeing it as reminiscent of Nazi campaigns against Jewish businesses, the country’s commitment to Israel’s security due to the Holocaust has also played a significant role. In a 2019 resolution, German lawmakers urged regional governments to deny public funding to groups or individuals who support the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) or question Israel’s right to exist. This resolution has been used to justify the shutdown of exhibitions, concerts, and panel discussions that challenge Germany’s stance. Some artists were even excluded from a major public art commission in Cologne because of their views on Israel.

Efforts to combat antisemitism have inadvertently silenced Jewish artists as well. For instance, an exhibition by Candice Breitz, a South African Jewish artist based in Berlin, was canceled by the museum in Saarland due to her criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza. Breitz, who often addresses political themes in her work, has expressed her belief that “flattening Gaza will not make Jews safer” and has criticized the suppression of “leftist Jewish” perspectives. This cancellation raises questions about balancing free speech against the fight against antisemitism.

German Culture Minister Claudia Roth believes that canceling events or revoking awards should be a last resort and emphasizes the importance of dialogue and discourse. However, striking a balance between free speech and combating antisemitism remains a challenge. Germany is committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of Jews within its borders but must also grapple with the unintended consequences that arise in the pursuit of that aim.

FAQ:

Q: Why were museum shows canceled in Germany?

A: Museum shows were canceled in Germany due to concerns that the artists involved support a boycott of Israel, a position labeled as antisemitic by the German Parliament.

Q: What is the potential consequence of criticizing Israel in Germany?

A: Artists who criticize Israel for reasons unrelated to a boycott risk facing consequences such as project cancellations and the withdrawal of public funding.

Q: Why is Germany particularly sensitive to calls for a boycott?

A: Germany’s sensitivity to boycotts stems from historical reasons, including its role in the Holocaust. The country also feels a special responsibility towards Israel’s security.