German Court Challenges Government’s Budget Decision, Creating Tensions in Coalition

Germany’s constitutional court recently issued a ruling declaring the government’s decision to allocate 60 billion euros of unused debt from the pandemic era to a climate fund as illegal. This ruling deals a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s coalition and has significant implications for fiscal policies in the country.

The budget maneuver, agreed upon by the center-left Social Democrats (SPD), pro-spending Greens, and fiscally cautious Free Democrats (FDP) in their coalition deal, utilized a temporary suspension of borrowing limits due to the pandemic. However, the constitutional court deemed the Second Supplementary Budget Act 2021, which enabled this allocation, incompatible with Germany’s Basic Law and therefore void.

One of the key issues highlighted by the court was the change in accounting principles regarding borrowing and budget deficits. The government modified the accounting practice so that the 60 billion euros transfer only counted as a deficit in 2021 and not in subsequent years, when most of the spending was expected to take place. This allowed the finance minister to comply with the debt brake rule, which limits the public deficit to 0.35% of GDP, reinstated this year after being suspended during 2020-2022 due to the pandemic.

Clemens Fuest, President of the Ifo economic institute, emphasized the far-reaching consequences of the court ruling on Germany’s fiscal policy, particularly in terms of government support for decarbonization.

The federal court’s ruling was based on three main points. Firstly, the transfer of funds to the climate fund did not meet the conditions necessary to exceed the debt ceiling during an emergency. Secondly, dating the credit authorization to 2021 while planning measures for future years was deemed unconstitutional. Lastly, adopting the law after the end of the 2021 fiscal year violated the principle of determining the budget in advance as stated in Germany’s Basic Law.

With the budget deliberations underway, this court ruling adds pressure to finding alternative sources for funding the climate fund. The ruling comes at a time when Germany is finalizing its 2024 budget and financial plans through 2027, aiming to control spending that had surged in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

Ultimately, this decision sets a precedent for Germany’s fiscal responses in future crises and highlights potential tensions within the coalition as they navigate budget negotiations. The government will now need to find alternative solutions within the current budget constraints, further challenging the process and potentially causing discord within the coalition.

