Thuringia’s CDU Faces Backlash for Controversial Tax Vote

Thuringia’s center-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in Germany have come under fire for their recent vote on new tax legislation, which passed with support from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD). The CDU’s decision to work with the AfD in this vote has drawn criticism from rival parties, accusing them of crossing a line.

The controversial vote concerned a reduction in the tax on buying real estate in Thuringia, lowering it from 6.5% to 5%. To push this legislation through, the CDU formed an alliance with the AfD and the neoliberal Free Democrats (FDP), effectively bypassing the state’s minority government. Together, these three parties were able to secure a majority of 46 votes in favor of the reduction, compared to the 42 against.

The CDU’s collaboration with the AfD has sparked outrage among other political parties. The Social Democrats (SPD) condemned the alliance, emphasizing that there should be no cooperation with “these enemies of democracy.” The Greens accused the CDU of openly working with the far-right and breaking a taboo. The Left Party leader in Thuringia, Bodo Ramelow, went so far as to call the CDU’s actions a “pact with the devil.”

Critics argue that the CDU’s decision to align with the AfD grants them influence over the state budget and allows them to set up a small government coalition in opposition. The CDU leader, Friedrich Merz, has defended the party’s actions, stating that they did not work with the AfD and that the party’s commitment to fighting extremism remains.

The AfD, a nationalist and anti-immigrant party, has gained popularity in recent years. While it holds a significant percentage of the votes in Thuringia and three other states in eastern Germany, mainstream politicians have largely refrained from working with the party due to its controversial views.

The CDU’s alliance with the AfD in this tax vote has sparked a heated debate about the boundaries of cooperation between political parties and the potential consequences of aligning with far-right groups. As the fallout from this controversial decision continues, it remains to be seen how it will impact both the CDU and the broader political landscape in Germany.