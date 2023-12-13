German Government Finalizes 2024 Budget After Intense Negotiations

Germany’s government has successfully concluded its negotiations for the 2024 budget after weeks of tense discussions. The coalition partners have agreed to maintain the current debt restrictions into the next year while implementing cost-cutting measures to save 17 billion euros ($18.33 billion) from the core budget.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a press conference, outlined the government’s priorities, stating that they will focus on prioritizing what can be afforded and making necessary cuts and savings. This includes ending climate-damaging subsidies and reducing spending from the climate and transformation fund.

Despite the budget crisis resulting from the constitutional court ruling, which deemed the re-allocation of emergency debt unlawful, the German government remains committed to its goals. These goals include supporting Ukraine, driving the country’s green transformation, and strengthening social cohesion. Chancellor Scholz emphasized the need to manage these goals with significantly reduced financial resources.

The government also reaffirmed its commitment to the debt brake, a mechanism enacted in 2009 that limits government debt and the country’s structural budget deficit. It can only be suspended in exceptional situations, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

The prolonged negotiations and political divisions surrounding the budget have raised concerns about economic stability. The Institute of Economic Research expects Germany’s gross domestic product to contract by 0.5% in the coming year due to the budget crisis and resulting financial uncertainty.

The coalition partners, representing different political parties, have had divergent views on the debt brake. Finance Minister Christian Lindner, from the Free Democratic Party, has consistently supported maintaining the debt brake. On the other hand, Chancellor Scholz and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, from the Social Democrats and the Green Party, respectively, have advocated for suspending the debt brake to prioritize social benefits and facilitate the green transition of the economy.

Despite their differences, the coalition partners stressed their ability to work together and find common ground on challenging tasks. The budget agreement will now undergo discussions in the parliamentary budget committee before being reviewed by the parliament and the Bundesrat council, which represents Germany’s sixteen states federally.

In the meantime, a temporary budget will be in place to ensure essential administrative and legal expenses can be covered. The finalized budget agreement brings much-needed certainty for households and companies, particularly regarding energy support matters.

