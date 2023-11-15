Growing support for cannabis reform in Germany

Germany Poised to Liberalize Cannabis Laws in Landmark Move

Germany is on the cusp of a historic decision to liberalize its policies on cannabis. If approved, the plan would allow adults to possess a maximum of 25 grams of the drug and cultivate up to three plants for personal use. The proposed changes are seen as the first step towards legalizing and regulating cannabis consumption for recreational purposes.

Addressing concerns and promoting public safety

Advocates for cannabis reform hope that these changes will bring multiple benefits. Firstly, by legalizing limited possession and cultivation of cannabis, the government aims to undermine the black market, curbing illegal activities associated with drug trafficking. Moreover, this move is intended to protect consumers from potentially contaminated products.

Challenges and opposition

Although this plan is gaining considerable support, it also faces some opposition. Those against the liberalization argue that the government is ignoring legal obstacles and failing to consider expert opinions on the risks of cannabis use. Additionally, a German judges association believes that the proposed law could lead to a greater burden on the judicial system, contradicting the government’s aim to reduce this strain.

A two-part plan paving the way for future reforms

While the upcoming Cabinet approval of the first step is a significant milestone, it is important to note that further changes are on the horizon. The German government plans to follow this initial legislation with a second step, involving a five-year trial of regulated commercial supply chains in select regions. This second phase will provide invaluable insights into the feasibility and effectiveness of a regulated cannabis market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What will the new proposal allow?

The new proposal will allow adults in Germany to possess up to 25 grams of cannabis and grow a maximum of three plants for personal use.

Why is the government pushing for cannabis reform?

The government hopes that legalizing and regulating cannabis will help combat the black market, ensure consumer safety by reducing the risk of contaminated products, and decrease drug-related crime.

What are the concerns raised by opponents?

Opponents argue that the government is bypassing legal obstacles and disregarding expert opinions on the potential risks of cannabis use. They also express concerns about the increased burden on the judicial system.

What comes next after the approval by the Cabinet?

If approved, the first step will need to be ratified by Parliament. The government also plans to implement a second phase, which involves testing regulated commercial supply chains in select regions over a five-year period.

