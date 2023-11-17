German Court Ruling Casts Shadow on Economic Growth in 2024

Berlin, Nov 17 (Reuters) – A recent court ruling in Germany has sent shockwaves through the country’s economy, potentially hampering growth by up to half a percentage point in 2024. The ruling, which blocked the transfer of 60 billion euros ($65 billion) in unused pandemic funds towards green initiatives and industry support, has left the government scrambling to find alternative solutions.

The economic ministry, commenting on the ruling, revealed that the loss of investment funds could have a significant negative impact on economic growth. This setback comes at a time when the economy ministry had already predicted 1.3% growth for the coming year.

As the government and coalition parties grapple with the consequences of the ruling, tensions are rising within Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s administration. The Green Party, advocating for increased spending, is at odds with the Free Democrats (FDP), who reject additional debt and higher taxes. This difference of opinion further complicates the already challenging task of reducing expenditure for the coming year.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens Party warned that the ruling could have far-reaching implications, jeopardizing German industry, climate change goals, and even leading to job losses and the relocation of businesses abroad. The Climate and Transformation Fund, intended to support various green initiatives, now faces uncertainty.

In response to the ongoing turmoil, a parliamentary committee has postponed decisions on the 2024 draft budget. Although some measures have been agreed upon, including tax relief for small and medium-sized companies, many crucial discussions will be held in upcoming meetings to assess the full impact of the court ruling.

While legal challenges are a potential threat, particularly to the Economic Stabilisation Fund (ESF), which supports companies during times of crisis, there are differing opinions on the severity of the risks posed. CDU leader Friedrich Merz highlighted the possibility of further legal action against the ESF, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the government’s financial stability.

As the situation develops, both the government and opposition parties seek to navigate the challenges ahead. With the 2024 budget potentially deemed unconstitutional and the opposition accused of hindering budget deliberations, tensions continue to rise within Germany’s political landscape.

