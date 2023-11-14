German Authorities Carry Out Raid on Bavarian Villa of Sanctioned Russian

German authorities in the state of Bavaria have conducted a raid on a villa owned by an unnamed Russian individual who is subject to European Union (EU) sanctions. The raid was carried out by German police, tax investigators, and customs agents.

The targeted individual, whose identity has not been disclosed for tactical reasons, became subject to EU sanctions and asset seizures after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The raid was reportedly carried out on the property of Alisher Usmanov, a Russian-Uzbek businessman who was sanctioned by the EU.

During the raid, agents seized several luxury vehicles, including Maybach and Mercedes-Benz cars, revealing the individual’s preference for German-made automobiles. The villa in question is situated in Rottach-Egern at Tegernsee, a renowned resort town in the Bavarian Alps.

The raid was led by the Central Office for Sanctions Enforcement (ZfS), with around 30 investigators involved. In addition to the villa in Rottach-Egern, other properties owned by the sanctioned Russian in Tegernsee and Munich were also targeted.

Under EU laws, all assets held by a sanctioned individual must be frozen, prohibiting any transfers or disposals. Travel bans are also imposed on such individuals.

This is not the first instance of ZfS conducting a raid on a Russian oligarch. Back in September 2022, they carried out an even larger operation against Alisher Usmanov, involving 250 agents and coordinated searches across multiple properties in Germany. Usmanov, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, faced allegations of money laundering and violations of EU sanctions.

The raid on the Bavarian villa highlights the ongoing efforts of German authorities to enforce EU sanctions and investigate individuals involved in activities deemed illegal or violating international norms.

