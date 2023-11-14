New Iceland Geothermal Resort Closes Amidst Seismic Activity

In a surprising turn of events, one of Iceland’s beloved tourist destinations, the Blue Lagoon, has made the decision to temporarily close its doors. The closure comes after a series of seismic storms in the Reykjanes peninsula, which have raised concerns about a possible volcanic eruption.

The Blue Lagoon, a renowned geothermal spa situated southwest of Reykjavík, took action after experiencing a powerful earthquake followed by a barrage of smaller tremors. The resort swiftly responded by closing its operations for one week, citing the disruption caused to its guests and the strain on its employees.

Following the earthquakes, reports emerged that dozens of frightened guests had fled the resort during the night. The Icelandic news website Víkurfréttir revealed that approximately 40 guests had hastily left, mentioning that rocks had fallen onto the road leading to the hotel lobby.

The closure of the Blue Lagoon serves as a cautionary measure as the Reykjanes peninsula had already been on alert due to recent seismic activity. The peninsula has faced over 22,000 earthquakes in the past few weeks, primarily concentrated in the southwest region of Iceland. As a result, Iceland’s civil protection agency issued an “uncertainty phase” warning, indicating potential threats to people, properties, communities, or the environment.

Staying abreast of the situation, the Blue Lagoon vows to monitor the developments of seismic activity in the upcoming days. The resort intends to reevaluate the situation accordingly before reopening its doors to guests.

What does the future hold for the Reykjanes peninsula? While the Icelandic meteorological office reported approximately 800 earthquakes since midnight, with a total of 1,400 occurring within the last 24 hours, there are currently no signs pointing to an impending volcanic eruption. However, continuous seismic activity is expected.

To address potential risks, the department of civil protection and emergency management recently unveiled an evacuation plan for the nearby town of Grindavík. This proactive measure aims to ensure the safety of its residents in the event of a volcanic eruption or a substantial earthquake. The plan includes designated escape routes out of the town.

Experts from the Icelandic Met Office shed light on the recent seismic storms, explaining that they are a result of increased tension caused by the accumulation of magma in the area. While larger earthquakes have been recorded, this does not necessarily indicate an accelerated rate of magma accumulation.

As Iceland’s Blue Lagoon remains temporarily closed, the country’s geological experts and authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure the safety and well-being of both visitors and locals.

