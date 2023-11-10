Georgia’s President Faces Impeachment Proceedings Over EU Visits

The political landscape in Georgia is heating up as the ruling party initiates impeachment proceedings against President Salome Zourabichvili. The grounds for impeachment stem from her recent visits to the European Union, which were carried out against the wishes of the government. This move has caused a rift between President Zourabichvili and the Georgian Dream party, as she seeks to garner support for Georgia’s EU candidate status.

Georgian Dream party leader, Irakli Kobakhidze, accuses President Zourabichvili of “flagrantly violating” the constitution by engaging in diplomatic meetings without authorization. The president’s recent meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, followed by a planned meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, has drawn criticism from within her own party. Kobakhidze claims that the government explicitly denied her permission to proceed with these visits.

While the initiation of impeachment proceedings is seen as a bold move by the ruling party, it is unlikely to succeed due to the political dynamics of Georgia’s parliamentary system. Georgian Dream holds a simple majority and would need the support of opposition parties to secure the necessary votes for impeachment. Despite this, the proceedings signify the increasing tensions between President Zourabichvili and her former backers.

Elected in 2018 with the support of Georgian Dream, President Zourabichvili has since distanced herself from the party. She has criticized them for their pro-Russian stance and lack of commitment to Georgia joining the European Union and NATO. Her dissenting views were further highlighted when she pledged to veto a bill that would have required NGOs receiving significant funding from abroad to register as “foreign agents.” This move was hailed by critics as a decisive step against measures akin to Russian laws curbing dissent.

As Georgia awaits a decision on its EU candidate status, the European Union has repeatedly warned about the impact of increasing authoritarianism on the country’s prospects. The outcome of the impeachment proceedings against President Zourabichvili will undoubtedly have significant implications for Georgia’s relationship with the European Union and its path towards integration. The political landscape is evolving, and the outcome of this power struggle will shape Georgia’s future.