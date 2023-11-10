The Open Society Foundations and the Changing Landscape of European Philanthropy

The Open Society Foundations (OSF) recently announced a significant change in their approach to philanthropy in Europe, sparking both concern and curiosity. The decision to curtail their work in the region and lay off a significant portion of their staff has left many questioning the future of civil society and democratic values.

While the exact details of the new operating model adopted by OSF remain unclear, it is evident that the foundations are shifting away from their traditional support for education, human rights, and policy research. This strategic change marks a departure from the roots of George Soros’ philanthropic endeavors, which originated in Hungary over three decades ago.

The lack of direct communication with grantees in Europe about this shift has contributed to a sense of disbelief and uncertainty. Organizations focused on human rights, political participation, and digital protections are concerned that the withdrawal of support from OSF could have devastating consequences for vulnerable populations. Furthermore, the foundations’ withdrawal may be seen as a strategic opportunity for conservative social movements to gain ground.

Addressing these concerns, Alex Soros, George’s son and the head of OSF’s board of directors, emphasized the foundation’s continued commitment to the European project. However, the lack of clarity regarding the future priorities of OSF raises questions about the rationale behind the decision to curtail their work in Europe.

The impact of OSF’s withdrawal extends beyond the financial support provided to grantees. The foundations have played a vital role in advocating for policies and engaging decision-makers within the European Union. Their expertise, legal research, and flexible funding have made them an indispensable ally for civil society organizations.

As OSF undergoes these organizational changes, the wider European philanthropic landscape is also evolving. The question arises as to who will fill the void left by OSF’s departure. Without their fast and flexible funding, project-based grants, and strategic support, the work of many grassroots organizations may be compromised.

Amidst these changes, it is crucial to recognize the ongoing challenges facing democracy in Europe. The erosion of the rule of law in Hungary and Poland, the rise of far-right governments, and the impact of new legislation on social media platforms and artificial intelligence all underscore the need for continued support for human rights, democracy, and marginalized groups.

While OSF’s decision to curtail their work in Europe is significant, it is essential for the philanthropic sector as a whole to adapt and address the evolving needs of civil society. The values and principles that underpin an open and inclusive society must remain at the forefront of philanthropic efforts, regardless of the specific strategies employed.