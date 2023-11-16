George Conway Warns Trump of Potential Devastation on the Stand

Conservative lawyer George Conway has expressed concerns about former President Donald Trump’s ability to withstand cross-examination if he were to testify in his upcoming trials. According to Conway, Trump’s usual tactic of deflecting questions and maintaining plausible deniability would not fare well in a court setting.

Conway believes that in a trial, Trump would be required to directly answer questions and would not be able to evade them as he would in a town hall or an interview with a friendly interviewer. A skilled cross-examiner could easily dismantle Trump’s attempts to spin his way out of answering crucial questions.

Citing Trump’s tendency to communicate orders in a coded manner, Conway highlighted that a prosecutor could question the credibility of his defense by asking the jury whether it makes sense that everyone else is lying except for Trump himself.

Based on these factors, Conway predicts that Trump will choose not to testify in his trials. Former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann shares this belief, emphasizing that Trump testifying would be detrimental to his defense.

While the original article provided direct quotes from Conway and Weissmann, in the new article, the facts were summarized instead of relying on specific statements. This fresh perspective highlights the potential challenges Trump may face if he chooses to take the stand during his trials.