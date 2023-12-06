George Conway Acknowledges Past Support for Donald Trump, Expresses Regret for Judgement Mistake

George Conway, a prominent conservative attorney and critic of former President Donald Trump, publicly expressed his regret for ever supporting Trump during an appearance on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal”. In response to a caller criticizing Conway’s views, Conway admitted that he was ashamed of his previous backing of Trump in the 2016 election, stating that it was a mistake of judgement, morals, and intellect.

Conway emphasized his dislike for corrupt politicians and liars, and urged other Republicans who knew better to speak out against Trump or acknowledge their own errors in supporting him. According to Conway, many Republicans were aware of the dangers Trump posed but remained silent out of fear or a refusal to admit their mistakes. He criticized their reasoning behind supporting Trump, stating that they were fooled into thinking he was competent, moral, and intelligent, when in reality he was not.

It is worth noting that Conway’s views on Trump shifted dramatically throughout Trump’s presidency. Although he voted for Trump in 2016, he became an outspoken detractor, often providing critical analysis of Trump’s legal troubles and warning about the threat he posed to democracy.

Conway’s public admission of his regret for supporting Trump highlights the divide within the Republican Party and the ongoing struggle between those who continue to support Trump and those who have distanced themselves from him. As the 2024 presidential race approaches, the stakes have never been higher, and the decisions made by politicians and citizens alike will shape the future of American democracy.