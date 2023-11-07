Why Donald Trump’s Testimony Could Spell Disaster in Court

Conservative attorney George Conway recently warned that former President Donald Trump would be at great risk if he were to testify during one of his upcoming trials. Trump’s favorite tactic of deflecting questions and maintaining plausible deniability through coded communication would likely backfire, according to Conway. He argued that any skilled cross-examiner could easily dissect Trump’s spin and hold him accountable for his actions.

Conway emphasized that testifying in court is vastly different from speaking at a town hall or engaging in a one-on-one interview. In a legal setting, Trump would be expected to directly answer questions and face the scrutiny of a skilled prosecutor who would not allow him to evade or change the subject. Conway explained how a prosecutor could corner Trump by highlighting the inconsistency of his “everybody is lying, except for him” defense.

While some may argue that Trump’s charisma and ability to captivate an audience could provide an advantage in court, Conway and former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann disagreed. They both expressed certainty that Trump would not take the risk of testifying, as it would likely be detrimental to his case.

The possibility of Trump testifying has sparked speculation and debate, but the consensus among legal experts remains firm. Trump’s penchant for avoiding direct answers and relying on coded language would not hold up under cross-examination, making it highly improbable that he would choose to testify.

As Trump prepares to face multiple trials, the question of his testimony looms. The potential consequences of stepping onto the witness stand are significant, and it seems increasingly likely that Trump will opt for alternative strategies to defend himself.