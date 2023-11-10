The Incredible Eating Habits of a 250-Pound Dog: A Feast Fit for a Giant

A fascinating canine tale emerges from North Yorkshire, England, where a 2-year-old Turkish Malakli dog named Abu has become famous for his gigantic appetite. Weighing in at a staggering 250 pounds, Abu has an insatiable hunger and consumes an entire chicken every single day, leaving his owner, Dylan Shaw, with an annual bill totaling about $4,800. It’s a feast fit for a giant.

This gentle giant, standing over seven feet tall, captures the attention of everyone who crosses his path. Dylan Shaw describes Abu as an energetic companion outdoors, but once inside, he transforms into a cuddle bug who believes he is much smaller than his actual size. In his attempts to sit on laps, unsuspecting individuals often find themselves at the mercy of Abu’s enormous weight. However, anyone who has the pleasure of meeting him quickly realizes that he is a soft-hearted and affectionate creature.

The financial commitment that comes with Abu’s voracious appetite is no small matter. Shaw estimates that providing Abu with his daily chicken fix costs around £4,000 per year, equivalent to roughly $4,800 in U.S. dollars. It seems that Abu’s growth spurt is far from over, as he won’t reach full maturity until he turns 3 years old, promising even more astonishing proportions to come.

Abu’s journey began in November 2021, when he was imported from Turkey as a 4-month-old pup. Even at such a tender age, Abu was already larger than Shaw’s Doberman, setting the stage for unexpected surprises. Reflecting on his experience, Shaw admits that Abu has exceeded all expectations. As they venture out for walks, Shaw and Abu attract a crowd wherever they go. People are often compelled to take photos or request the honor of taking Abu for a ride.

Abu’s larger-than-life persona extends beyond official outings. Recently, he made a memorable appearance at Shaw’s kids’ school during a special event called “Take a Pet to School Day.” The children were captivated by Abu’s gentle nature and couldn’t resist showering him with affection.

Despite the logistical challenges that accompany owning such a massive dog, Shaw cherishes Abu and wouldn’t trade him for anything. According to Shaw, Abu is an exceptional family dog, adored by everyone, especially his two young human siblings, India and Reuben. The bond between Abu and his family is unbreakable, making him an irreplaceable member of their lives.

Frequently Asked Questions

What breed is Abu? Abu is a Turkish Malakli, a breed known for its guarding instincts and remarkable physical stature. Originating from Turkey, the Turkish Malakli serves as a reliable livestock guardian and field security dog. How much does Abu weigh? Abu tips the scales at a whopping 250 pounds, making him an impressive presence wherever he goes. How much does Abu eat? Abu consumes an entire chicken every day as part of his regular diet. His enormous appetite is rivaled only by his extraordinary size. Will Abu continue to grow? Indeed, Abu has not reached his full size yet. As a Turkish Malakli, he will continue to grow until he turns 3 years old.

Abu’s story showcases the unique bond between humans and their animal companions. It serves as a reminder that the extraordinary can exist within our everyday lives, and the love we share knows no bounds.

Source: Fox News