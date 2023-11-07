Meet Abu, the Majestic 250-Pound Dog with an Insatiable Appetite

A towering presence with an insatiable appetite, Abu, a 2-year-old Turkish Malakli dog, has become quite the sensation in North Yorkshire, England. Weighing in at over 250 pounds, Abu devours a whole chicken every single day, much to the awe of his owner, Dylan Shaw, who spends around $4,800 annually on his pet’s food.

Abu is no ordinary canine. Standing at an astonishing seven feet tall, this gentle giant often tries to squeeze onto laps, inadvertently crushing his unsuspecting owners. Despite his enormous size, Abu is a soft-hearted and affectionate dog, completely unaware of his own magnitude.

Shaw admits that Abu’s diet is quite extravagant. In addition to whole chickens, Abu indulges in raw meat and specialized raw dog food. The cost of feeding Abu amounts to approximately £4,000 per year, reflecting the canine’s voracious appetite and substantial size.

But Abu’s extraordinary growth is far from over. Being a Turkish Malakli, Abu won’t reach his full size until he turns three years old. Shaw predicts that Abu’s imposing stature will continue to expand for at least another year, making him a truly awe-inspiring sight.

Abu’s journey to England began at just four months old when he arrived from Turkey in November 2021. Even at that tender age, Abu was already larger than Shaw’s Doberman. Shaw recalls how Abu’s growth has surpassed all expectations, leaving him amazed and often stopping for photos during their walks.

As a family dog, Abu has won the hearts of Shaw’s children: 5-year-old India and 4-year-old Reuben. The kids find comfort in snuggling up with Abu on the couch, cherishing their time spent with the larger-than-life creature who is both a protector and a gentle friend.

While Abu’s breed, the Turkish Malakli, is known for its imposing physicality and guarding abilities, he shows remarkable gentleness and affection toward his family. With an unwavering devotion to his owner and a playful personality, Abu proves that even mighty creatures can possess a tender heart.

Abu’s presence has undoubtedly brought joy and wonder to those who encounter him, leaving an indelible mark on the community. This extraordinary dog serves as a testament to the vast diversity and magnificence found within the animal kingdom.