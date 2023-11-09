Global Leaders Speak Out Against Israeli Bombardments in Gaza

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has joined a growing chorus of international leaders in condemning Israel’s ongoing bombardments of Gaza, referring to them as “genocide.” This statement came after a recent Israeli air attack on the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, which claimed the lives of at least 195 people. President Petro expressed his belief that these attacks are aimed at removing the Palestinian people from Gaza and seizing control of the region.

Petro’s remarks echo the sentiments of other Latin American leaders, including Chile’s President Gabriel Boric and Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Chile and Colombia have already recalled their ambassadors to Israel, while Bolivia has completely cut ties with the country due to its actions in Gaza. These leaders have cited violations of international humanitarian law and the alarming number of civilian casualties as reasons for their condemnation.

Even countries with significant Jewish populations, such as Argentina, have spoken out against Israel’s actions. They assert that nothing justifies the violation of international humanitarian law and have called for the release of captives held by Hamas. Peru and Mexico have also condemned the Israeli attacks and called for an end to the violence.

In response, Israel has demanded that Chile and Colombia condemn Hamas instead. The Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization, criticized Bolivia, Chile, and Colombia for siding with “terrorists” and accused them of being “hostile toward Israel.”

The international community’s concerns extend beyond Latin America, with Arab countries expressing unease and calling for an end to the war. Jordan has recalled its ambassador from Israel, demanding a halt to the conflict due to the humanitarian catastrophe it is causing.

Within the United Nations, some officials are considering Israel’s bombing of the Jabalia refugee camp as a potential war crime. Craig Mokhiber, a top UN human rights official, recently resigned over the organization’s response to the war in Gaza. He called on the UN to hold Israel to the same standards as other countries regarding human rights violations.

As the conflict continues, the death toll rises, with over 3,700 Palestinian children losing their lives and hundreds of thousands of people being displaced from their homes. Despite calls for an end to the violence and mounting international pressure, the situation remains dire for the people of Gaza.