Russian authorities have officially confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent plane crash. Through advanced genetic testing, his identity was unequivocally established, leaving no room for doubt.

The ill-fated flight, en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, crashed in Russia’s Tver region, claiming the lives of all 10 passengers listed on the flight manifest. This devastating incident generated hope among Wagner sympathizers that Prigozhin might have somehow survived.

However, a statement released by Russia’s Investigative Committee on the Telegram messaging service firmly put such speculation to rest. The committee confirmed that molecular-genetic examinations were conducted to verify the identities of all individuals aboard the plane, conclusively establishing the fate of each individual.

Prigozhin, famously known as “Putin’s chef” due to his role as a catering executive serving the Kremlin, became disenchanted with the Russian government’s handling of the conflict in Ukraine. In June, he orchestrated an unsuccessful coup against President Vladimir Putin, resulting in accusations of treason by the Russian leader.

The circumstances surrounding Prigozhin’s death have triggered widespread speculation, with suggestions that his government may have played a role. While U.S. officials have ruled out the possibility of a missile strike, they have not discounted the potential detonation of a bomb onboard the aircraft.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explicitly denied any involvement from Kyiv in the plane crash. Nevertheless, tensions in the region continue to escalate, as Russia recently conducted new air attacks in northern and central Ukraine. These attacks have already caused injuries and damage in the Kyiv region.

As investigations into the plane crash continue, individuals and nations alike await further updates and revelations. The loss of Yevgeny Prigozhin, a figure at the heart of various controversies, leaves a void in the intricate dynamics surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.