New Article Title: The Journey towards Reconciliation: Governor Obaseki’s Perspective on the Deputy Governor’s Actions

In a recent meeting with party elders and leaders from Etsako, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, expressed his thoughts on the ongoing crisis between him and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu. While the original article focused on the governor’s remarks using direct quotations, this article aims to provide a fresh perspective by summarizing his key points in a descriptive manner.

Governor Obaseki acknowledged that the recent events had not entirely taken him by surprise, as he expressed his disappointment with the situation. He emphasized that his deputy’s actions resembled a coup and an attempt to forcibly remove him from office. The governor recalled that despite the challenges of integrating into the PDP platform, he believed in giving people responsibility and building strong institutions.

Unlike many states where power dynamics often overshadow the role of the deputy governor, Obaseki had operated differently. He believed in open communication and transparent governance. By providing his deputy with significant latitude, they aimed to establish trust and ensure that the government would continue even in his absence. The governor upheld the idea of collective responsibility, emphasizing that individuals come and go, but institutions remain.

However, the turning point in their relationship became evident during the Akoko Edo Chairmanship issue. While the governor prioritized the wishes of the people and advocated for democracy, his deputy had a different perspective. The deputy governor’s decision to go against the people’s choice and express his own preferences created a divide between them.

Additionally, the governor mentioned that his deputy had never directly informed him about his intention to run for governor while these issues were ongoing. He expressed his disappointment in the lack of consultation and communication between them. Despite this, Obaseki remained focused on solidifying their party, reconciling differences, and working towards a unified future.

In conclusion, Governor Godwin Obaseki’s narrative sheds light on the challenges he has faced with his deputy and the importance of trust, communication, and unity within a political party. It emphasizes the need for reconciling differences and building strong institutions for the betterment of the state.