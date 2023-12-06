Palestinian Boys Face the Harsh Reality of Israeli Imprisonment

In the village of Nabi Saleh, nestled in the occupied West Bank, a heartbreaking ritual unfolds for Palestinian families. It is a rite of passage that no parent wishes upon their child – the experience of imprisonment in Israeli jails.

Marwan Tamimi, a 48-year-old father of three, recounts the terrifying moment when he realized his powerlessness in protecting his children. As he watched a raid unfold with his family from his grandmother’s rooftop in June, an Israeli rubber bullet struck the head of his eldest son, Wisam. A week later, soldiers stormed their home and dragged 17-year-old Wisam out of bed, leaving him with a fractured skull. Accused of several offenses, Wisam was sent to Israel’s Ofer Prison, charged with allegations he vehemently denies – from throwing stones and possessing weapons to placing an explosive device and causing bodily harm.

After enduring six grueling months behind bars, Wisam was one of the 38 Palestinians released in exchange for Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. His return home last Saturday brought temporary relief to his family, but the celebration was bittersweet, reflecting the painful reality faced by countless families in Nabi Saleh. In this village, prison has become a somber milestone for Palestinian boys.

The United Nations estimates that since the 1967 Mideast war, approximately 750,000 Palestinians have been arrested in the occupied territories. This staggering number reflects the deep-rooted tensions and fraught relations between Palestinians and Israelis. The scars of these competing claims are etched onto the very fabric of Nabi Saleh.

The release of Wisam and the well-known activist, Ahed Tamimi, who is Wisam’s cousin, brought both tears of joy and echoes of sorrow to every home in the village. The euphoria of their return was tempered by the recognition of the immense suffering endured by Palestinian boys who find themselves imprisoned. Families embrace their loved ones, grateful for their safe return but acutely aware of the hardships they faced while incarcerated.

