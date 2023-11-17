New Article: Ukrainian Forces Achieve Victories in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have achieved significant victories in the regions of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, according to a recent bulletin by the Ukrainian Army’s General Staff. Military operations conducted by the defense forces in the Melitopol and Bakhmut sectors have resulted in the liberation of occupied territories and the expulsion of enemy forces.

In the Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces have made partial gains near the town of Klishchiivka. This success has allowed them to drive the enemy out of their occupied positions and establish defensive lines in the newly liberated areas. Likewise, in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukrainian forces have achieved similar progress in the village of Robotyne.

To support their offensive operations, Ukrainian aircraft carried out eight strikes on concentrations of Russian personnel, weapons, and equipment. The General Staff’s report also mentions the successful targeting of Russian artillery pieces, an ammunition depot, a command post, and an anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russian invaders.

This series of victories is a testament to the determination and effectiveness of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. By steadily reclaiming occupied territories and neutralizing enemy assets, they are contributing to the ongoing conflict against Russian aggression.

