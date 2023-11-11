Ukraine’s Armed Forces have asserted their dominance in the ongoing conflict by successfully pushing Russian troops out of their strongholds near Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast. This significant achievement marks a substantial step forward for the Ukrainian Army as they continue their relentless push against the Russian forces.

Over the course of the past day, Ukrainian defenders engaged in approximately 25 combat encounters with the invading Russian troops, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to protecting their homeland. These engagements highlight the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian Army in the face of aggression.

Russian forces responded with a barrage of missile strikes and air attacks, launching five missile strikes and 81 air strikes within a 24-hour period. Additionally, they targeted Ukrainian positions and civilian areas with artillery systems and multiple rocket launchers, causing damage to residential buildings and other vital infrastructure. Unfortunately, these indiscriminate attacks resulted in civilian casualties and injuries, exacerbating the already dire situation on the ground.

The Ukrainian Army made significant defensive gains in multiple sectors. In the Bakhmut sector, they successfully repelled Russian attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Kurdiumivka, and Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk Oblast. Similarly, in the Mariyinka sector, Ukrainian forces successfully defended against 11 Russian attacks, ensuring the safety of towns such as Krasnohorivka, Mariyinka, and Illinka from relentless artillery and mortar fire.

The Kupiansk sector, which spans the Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts, witnessed intense air strikes by the Russian Air Force near Synkivka, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Oblast and Novoselivske in the Luhansk Oblast. Simultaneously, the Russian army utilized artillery to shell several towns in the region, including Kucherivka and Tabayivka.

In another theater of the conflict, the Ukrainian troops in the Avdiyivka sector effectively repelled Russian attacks near Keramik and Avdiyivka. The Russian army resorted to heavy artillery and mortar shelling, targeting towns like Novokalynove and Nevelske in their egregious acts of aggression.

The situation in the Lyman sector, encompassing the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, witnessed significant clashes between the Ukrainian and Russian forces. Russia’s Air Force unleashed air strikes near Novoiehorivka and Bilohorivka, intensifying the battle for control in the region. The Russian artillery and mortar shelling targeted multiple settlements, including Siversk and Spirne.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, which encompasses parts of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Russian Air Force launched an air strike near Staromaiorsk in the Donetsk Oblast. Additionally, the Russian army targeted towns like Zolota Nyva and Vuhledar with artillery fire, causing further destruction and misery for the local residents.

Despite facing relentless attacks, the Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia sector managed to repel Russian assaults near the recently liberated Robotyne. Engaging in a fierce defense, they safeguarded the town from further aggression. However, over 30 settlements, including Huliaipole and Malynivka, were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar fire.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol direction on the southern front and offensive operations in the Bakhmut sector have proven to be highly effective. With each step, they are liberating occupied territories and eliminating enemy presence. Notably, the Ukrainian Army achieved “partial success” in the areas of Klishchiyivka and Robotyno, consolidating their positions and dealing a blow to the Russian forces.

To support their efforts further, Ukraine’s Air Force conducted ten strikes on areas where Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated. Additionally, their rocket forces and artillery units successfully neutralized eight Russian artillery systems, further weakening the enemy’s capabilities.

While the situation remains fluid and challenging, the Ukrainian Army’s unwavering commitment to protecting their country and their steady progress on the ground offer hope for the future. The resilience and determination displayed by the Ukrainian Armed Forces demonstrate their unwavering courage in the face of adversity.

——-

