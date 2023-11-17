General Atomics defends MQ-9 Reaper drone amid criticism

General Atomics, the manufacturer of the MQ-9 Reaper drone, has responded to criticism about the sustainability of using such expensive aircraft in contested environments. The debate began after Houthi militants downed one of the drones over international waters off the coast of Yemen on November 8.

Critics argue that in today’s environment, less costly countermeasures can effectively target and neutralize these high-priced drones. Brandon Tseng, the president of drone and software firm Shield AI, believes that the MQ-9 is not only expensive but also too slow to regenerate, making it vulnerable to surface-to-air missiles.

Despite these concerns, General Atomics stands by the MQ-9 Reaper and believes that its role in future operations needs to be redefined. The company suggests that instead of operating alone, the MQ-9 could serve as a quarterback for intelligent teams of attritable aircraft, working together to achieve military objectives.

It is true that the MQ-9 Reaper may face challenges in large-scale combat operations. However, General Atomics argues that it is not a matter of abandoning these drones altogether but rather finding ways to enhance their survivability. The company recommends integrating air-to-air missiles and early warning radar systems to reduce the risk of harassment and increase the drone’s effectiveness in contested areas.

While some critics believe that cheaper, low-tech weapons can replace the capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper, General Atomics dismisses these claims as unrealistic. The company insists that the payload and endurance of alternative options would be significantly lower than the MQ-9, making them less effective in real-world scenarios.

To address the vulnerabilities of the MQ-9, General Atomics suggests investing in self-protection capabilities and technological advancements. The integration of air-to-air missiles and early warning radar could potentially change the dynamics of the battlefield and enhance the drone’s survivability.

Although concerns about the sustainability and effectiveness of the MQ-9 Reaper persist, General Atomics remains committed to improving and defending its capabilities. As the debate surrounding the future of combat drones continues, it is clear that innovation and adaptation will play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of unmanned aerial systems.

FAQ

What is the MQ-9 Reaper drone?

The MQ-9 Reaper drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. It is primarily used for surveillance, reconnaissance, and combat missions.

What are the criticisms against the MQ-9 Reaper?

Critics argue that the MQ-9 Reaper is too expensive and vulnerable to countermeasures such as surface-to-air missiles. They also question its survivability in large-scale combat operations.

How does General Atomics respond to these criticisms?

General Atomics believes that the MQ-9 Reaper’s role needs to be redefined but remains committed to its capabilities. The company suggests integrating air-to-air missiles and early warning radar to enhance the drone’s survivability.

Can cheaper alternatives replace the MQ-9 Reaper?

General Atomics dismisses claims that cheaper, low-tech alternatives can replace the capabilities of the MQ-9 Reaper. The company argues that alternative options would have significantly lower payload and endurance, making them less effective in real-world scenarios.

What is the future of combat drones?

The future of combat drones will likely involve a combination of innovation, adaptation, and the integration of advanced technologies. As the technology evolves, careful consideration will be given to enhance the survivability and effectiveness of unmanned aerial systems.

Source: Defense News (URL of the domain: defensenews.com)